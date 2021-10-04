BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.76% of Papa John’s International worth $371,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.