Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $344,000 Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.