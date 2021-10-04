Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,389,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 220,308 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.33%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

