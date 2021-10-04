Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 37,923 Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCGN stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $208,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $513,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

