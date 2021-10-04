Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $290,000 in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $306.70 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $325.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 414.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.99 and a 200 day moving average of $267.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,869. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

