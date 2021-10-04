Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/29/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $495.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $490.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $470.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $460.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $423.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $424.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales number. This is evident from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 sales results, wherein the top line increased 17.4% year over year. Also, Costco maintained stellar comps run. The metric rose 14.2% during the month of August and jumped 15.5% in the final quarter. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $465.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $399.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $415.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $350.00 to $390.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $455.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $448.33 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.38.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.