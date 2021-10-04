Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MBUU opened at $72.65 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

