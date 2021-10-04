Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE CNK opened at $19.92 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.