Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.85 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Bandwidth worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $87.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49, a PEG ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $198.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

