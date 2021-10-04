Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

