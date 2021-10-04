Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.74% of OFG Bancorp worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

