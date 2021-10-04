Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,693 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $35.41 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

