Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,342 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Luxfer worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $573 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

