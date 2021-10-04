Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.