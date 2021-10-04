Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of LECO opened at $130.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $143.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

