Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $442,000 Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,641 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

NSTG stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

