Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,451 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,855,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

