Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

Shares of XPO opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

