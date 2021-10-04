Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,510 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

DCPH opened at $34.27 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

