Short Interest in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Declines By 52.8%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOP opened at $17.76 on Monday. Cellect Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

