Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Short Interest Update

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 230,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $9.94 on Monday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAQ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 71.7% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.