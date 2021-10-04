VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 38.2% in September

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of BJK stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

