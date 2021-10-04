Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 417,517 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 417,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Organogenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $13.50 on Monday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.86.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.