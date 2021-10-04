Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,129 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,667.60 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.70 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,795.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,589.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33,352.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

