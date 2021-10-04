Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

CASS stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

