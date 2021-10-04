Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,577 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 67.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 302,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,570 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 70.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 361,370 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:APRN opened at $8.11 on Monday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $191.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The company had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter.

Blue Apron Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

