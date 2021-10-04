Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Emerald worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerald by 211.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,065,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 1,401,886 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the first quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald by 204.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 343,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 230,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 185.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the first quarter worth $513,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 278.19%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

