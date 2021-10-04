14,400 Shares in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $872.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.53. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. Analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

