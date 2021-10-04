Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 235.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

