Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Frontline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontline Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.