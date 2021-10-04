Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,675,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,474,000 after buying an additional 1,545,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 221,055 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 2,214,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,284,783 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $841.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

