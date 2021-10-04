Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bunge worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bunge by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after acquiring an additional 229,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 576,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,598 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of BG stock opened at $82.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

