Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.