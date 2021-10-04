Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $627,000 Investment in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3,389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 663,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCI stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

