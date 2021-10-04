Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Surgalign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.77 Surgalign $101.75 million 1.19 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.16

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgalign 0 1 5 0 2.83

Surgalign has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 225.76%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Summary

Surgalign beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

