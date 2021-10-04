Contrasting Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Fair Isaac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 6.62 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -43.66 Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 9.03 $236.41 million $8.55 47.49

Fair Isaac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 Fair Isaac 0 2 4 0 2.67

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.62, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $579.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.71%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31% Fair Isaac 26.95% 112.14% 17.71%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Trip.com Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

