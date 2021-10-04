Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,942,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 274,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after buying an additional 181,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 144,928 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

