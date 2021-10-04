Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,997 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $121.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

