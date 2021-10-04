Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 140.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 279.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $179.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.