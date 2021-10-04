Truist Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $63.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

