Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

STWD stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

