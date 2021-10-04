Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,354 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.25% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.