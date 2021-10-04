BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 13,729 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in uniQure were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in uniQure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in uniQure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. Analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

