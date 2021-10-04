Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,246 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,901 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 147.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 145,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

