Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

