BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

NYSE DB opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.