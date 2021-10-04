BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,726 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 203,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Transocean were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transocean by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 3.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

