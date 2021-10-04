BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,456 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Astec Industries by 190.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $14,784,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $204,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

