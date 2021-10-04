Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $1,175,938.50 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 767,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 108,485.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 577.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 183,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

