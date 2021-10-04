Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.22 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

